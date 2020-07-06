GIFFORD — Esther Trientje Kopmann, 93, of Gifford passed away at 8:41 p.m. Sunday (July 5, 2020) at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
Private funeral services will be held at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville, with the Rev. James T. Lehmann officiating. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford. Baier Family Funeral Services, Flatville, is handling arrangements.
Esther was born Aug. 1, 1926, in rural St. Joseph, the daughter of Klaas and Hiemkie Huls Saathoff. She married Wilbert Kopmann on Jan. 11, 1947, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal. He preceded her in death in May 2000.
She is survived by her children, Beverly Heiden of Gifford, Merle (Lynn) Kopmann of Gifford and Sandy (Rich) Norris of Savoy; seven grandchildren, Jennifer (Gerry) Hinderberger, Traci (Scott) Harris, Corissa Kopmann, Jeremy (Michelle) Kopmann, Matthew (Nikki) Kopmann, Joshua (Marianne) Kopmann and Erin (Andy) Cler; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brothers, Harm, Garrelt, Peter and John; and two sisters, Ann and Ethel.
Esther was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. She enjoyed working as a volunteer and spending time with her family.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Carle Auditory School.