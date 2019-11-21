FISHER — Esther Lutz, 81, died at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday (Nov. 19, 2019) at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, 942 Grape Av., Fisher. Rev. Jeffrey McPike will officiate. Burial will be in Willow Brook Cemetery, Fisher. Visitation will be held from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, 942 Grape Ave., Fisher. Baier Family Funeral Services, 406 E. Pells St., Paxton, is in charge of arrangements.