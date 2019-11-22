FISHER — Esther Y. Lutz, 81, of Fisher passed away at 3:05 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at Gibson Area Hospital Annex, Gibson City.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman, 942 Grape Avenue, Fisher, with Rev. Jeffrey McPike officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Brook Cemetery, Fisher.
Visitation will be from 3-5 p.m. Sunday at Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman. Baier Family Funeral Services, Paxton, is handling arrangements.
Esther was born Nov. 10, 1938, on the family farm in Allerton, the daughter of Stanley Eugene and Marie Rohl Bundy. She married Larry Lutz on Sept. 18, 1965, at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Champaign. He survives.
Along with her husband, Larry, she is survived by two sons, Brent (Cora) Lutz of Champaign, Brad (Tiffani) Lutz of Fisher; one grandson, Drayton Lutz; a brother, Caleb (Diane) Bundy of Savoy; sister-in-law, Jan Bundy of Champaign; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, Ola and Janet Bundy, and a brother, Eugene Bundy.
Esther graduated from Champaign High School in 1956 and received her nursing degree from Walther Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. She spent her entire career as a nurse supervisor working at Mercy Hospital, Christie Clinic for Dr. William Youngerman, Sr., and Carle Foundation Hospital and Clinic. Her 19-year career included her presence on the first open heart team of Champaign-Urbana and assisting with the development of the “Homemaker Plus” program.
She was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman and had served as a school board member for 16 years for Fisher CUSD #1.
Esther loved spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandson, Drayton.
Memorials may be made to Immanuel Lutheran Church of Osman or Fisher Community Foundation. Condolences may be offered at baierfuneralservices.com.