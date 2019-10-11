GIFFORD — Esther Gesina Freida Loeschen passed away at 9:45 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 8, 2019) at Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.
She was born May 23, 1928, at Burnham City Hospital to Fred and Grace Gerdes Loeschen. Esther married Wilbert Osterbur on Nov. 11, 1952, in Flatville. He preceded her in death Dec. 28, 1999.
Wilbert and Esther farmed and also worked at Ogden High School and St. Joseph-Ogden High School.
Later, she did house cleaning in Champaign. She taught Sunday school at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Flatville and later at St. John Lutheran in Royal, as well as teaching vacation Bible school. While working at Ogden High School, she received her GED by taking classes at Champaign Central.
Esther was a leader in her community. She cared deeply for her family and friends and had a servant’s heart in caring for others. Esther’s confirmation verse was Psalms 37:5, “Commit thy way unto the Lord. Trust also in him and he shall bring it to pass.” She lived her faith and was committed to Christ in every breath.
She is survived by two children, Tyrone (Laurie) Osterbur of Weldon and Tiana (Charlie) Montgomery of Monticello. She is also survived by four grandchildren, Pastor Taryn Montgomery (Christoph) of Center City, Minn., Matthew (Rachel) Osterbur of Clinton, Teresa (Jim) Kleiss of Pesotum and Trena Montgomery of Minneapolis. She also leaves nine great-grandchildren, Magdalene, Rhoda and Peter Schmidt of Center City, Minn.; Lucy, Cecilia, Anastasia, John and Agnes Kleiss of Pesotum; and Kylee Osterbur of Clinton.
Esther was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Wilbert, in December 1999; three brothers, Harm, Henry and William; and twin sons on May 27, 1957.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, at St. John Lutheran Church, Royal.
Pastor Jay Johnson and Pastor Taryn Montgomery will be officiating. Burial will be in St. John Lutheran Cemetery, Royal. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Freese Funeral Home, 302 E. Grand Ave., St. Joseph.
Memorials may be made to St. John Lutheran Church, St. John Lutheran Cemetery or Country Health Care & Rehab, Gifford.