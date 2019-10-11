Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Showers with a possible thunderstorm this morning, then variable clouds during the afternoon with still a chance of showers. Morning high of 66F with temps falling sharply to near 45. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.