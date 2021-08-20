URBANA — Pastor Ethan Earl Durst, 47, of Urbana went to his heavenly reward Monday (Aug. 16, 2021).
Pastor Durst was born on June 14, 1974, in Rockford. He was the beloved son of Ronald and Mary Anne (Fryslie) Durst and has a twin brother, Jared Durst.
Pastor Ethan met the love of his life, Jennifer Morgan, while conducting nursing home church services in Champaign; she was a CNA. He asked her for her phone number on April 1, 2007, but their relationship was no joke. They were married on Aug. 14, 2009, and enjoyed 12 wonderful years together.
Jennifer and their four children survive, Elsie, Emeline (Emie), Harold (Harry) and Robert (Robbie). Pastor Ethan is also survived by his parents and three siblings, Laura Schmidt (Scott), Jared (Amanda) and Aaron (Kim).
Pastor Ethan proudly earned Scouting’s highest honor when he became an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Central High School in 1993 and received a degree in accounting from the University of Illinois in 1997; he went on to earn his CPA license. He was a manager at Durst Cycle and Fitness.
Pastor Ethan felt the call of God on his life as a young teenager, and after college, he entered Christ Theological Seminary in Urbana. He graduated with a master’s degree in theology and went on to become an assistant and then associate pastor at Faith Church (Crusaders) in Urbana. He was a Sunday school bus driver and teacher for 23 years and ministered to many families and children. He was involved in the Loaves and Fishes Needy Ministry, conducted nursing home church services and taught mathematics at Kingswood Christian School in Urbana. He was also involved in the church’s music program and was an accomplished singer and soloist. He loved listening to southern gospel music, playing softball, hosting board game nights with friends and calling on his bus route.
A visitation will be held at Faith Church, 2111 N. Willow Road, Urbana, from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20. The funeral service will also be at Faith Church and will begin at noon Saturday, Aug. 21. The service will be conducted by the ministers of Crusaders Churches of America.
Memorials and gifts for Pastor Ethan’s wife and children can be made to Faith Church. Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.