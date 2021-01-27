MONTICELLO — Ethel B. Carney, 92, of Bement, formerly of Monticello, passed away at 4:25 a.m. Monday (Jan. 25, 2021) at Bement Health Care Center, Bement.
Ethel was born on Jan. 29, 1928, in Chelsea, Okla., the daughter of Newt and Martha Ellen (Stelle) Snodgrass. She married James W. Carney on April 16, 1944, in DeLand. He passed away June 25, 2005.
Ethel is survived by her sons, Willard J. Carney (Terry) of Monticello and Clifford E. Carney (Dawn) of Bloomington; eight grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; two stepgreat-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Earl Snodgrass of Alabama.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Connie S. Lynn; brothers, Ernie, Alden, Dean, Bill, Starlin and Cleve Snodgrass; and sisters, Mae Hammond and Bonnie Jenkins.
Ethel worked at Kaiser’s Department Store. Then at the age of 48, she graduated from Parkland College as an LPN and worked for Bement Health Care Center and Kirby Medical Center until she was 82. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Monticello. Ethel enjoyed traveling in her later years and loved nursing, farming, gardening, canning, cooking and baking, especially for her co-workers.
The family would like to extend a special thank-you to all the staff at Bement Health Care Center for all the excellent care that they gave her.
A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 30, in Bement Township Cemetery. The family request casual clothing be worn and proper COVID-19 protocol be followed.
Memorials may be made to Bement Health Care Center. Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.