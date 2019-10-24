HOOPESTON — Ethel Elizabeth Roach, 85, of Hoopeston passed away at 11:43 p.m. Tuesday (Oct. 22, 2019) at Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center, Hoopeston.
She was born Jan. 4, 1934, at home in Rossville, the daughter of Harold Odom and Gladys (Cooper) Smock. She married Charles Roach on June 2, 1954. in Rossville. He preceded her in death.
She is survived by two daughters, Nancy (Mark) Haas of Rossville and Sandra Cozatt of Danville; one son, Gene (Betty) Roach of Rossville; one sister, Mary Frances (George) Stillwell; four brothers, Jack (Marybelle) Smock, John Smock, Gordon (Sue) Smock and Larry (Kenna Jean ) Smock; nine grandchildren, Mitch Haas, Jill (Nathan) Burkowski, Lori Haas, Megan Cummings, Perry Cozatt, Shawn (Stephanie) Tuggle, Jesse (Vicky) Roach, Keri (Ethan) Darby and Jarett (Abbie) Roach; 11 great-grandchildren, Elle and Emma Burkowski, Rylee, Ava and Elly Cummings, Mason Tuggle, Bryce and Brea Bushong, Sawyer and Olivia Darby and Maxine Roach; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one sister, Beatrice Scott; two brothers, Harold Lloyd Smock and Donnie Smock; and one grandson, Ian Tuggle.
Ethel was a homemaker. She also sold Avon for many years and later enjoyed helping her husband on the farm. She was a member of Chestnut Street Church of Christ in Hoopeston, where she was very active helping with various functions. She enjoyed reading, going out to eat and playing cards with her husband and friends. Ethel later enjoyed traveling to Florida and Texas. One of her greatest enjoyments was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
A visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Home, 427 E. Main St., Hoopeston. The funeral service will follow the visitation and will begin at 1 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home, with Pastor John Morris officiating. Burial will follow in Gundy Cemetery, Bismarck.
Memorials may be made to Chestnut Street Church of Christ, 709 E. Chestnut St., Hoopeston, IL 60942.
Please visit anderson-funeral-home.com to view Ethel’s eternal tribute page and to send the family condolences. Anderson Funeral Home, Hoopeston, is handling the arrangements.