DANVILLE — On March 11, 1940, God created an angel. This angel, and the matriarch of our family, has earned her wings and taken her flight. God called home his laborer, Ethel Marie King.
Ethel was born in Clarksville, Tenn., to Geneva Murfey and Robert Merriweather. She was later raised by her father and stepmother, Virginia Merriweather. Ethel attended Danville Public Schools; returning and earning her GED. On Feb. 10, 1957, she married James Lee King, who in 1963 precede her in death.
Ethel was employed by the VA medical center for 24 years, retiring in 2011. She was also employed by International nursing home and Danville Care Center. Ethel was a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church, where she gave her life to Christ and served faithfully until she became ill.
Ethel was a bright and shining light in the lives of many. She was a foster parent for 16 years. During this time, she cared for a number of misplaced children, nurturing and loving them as her own. As a testament to the love she shared, in 2002, Ethel was selected as Foster Parent of the Year. She was a loving mother to all her children and was fondly known by her nickname, “Miss Teddie.” Ethel enjoyed fishing, collecting family pictures, basketball and attending her grandchildren’s games and tournaments. She was a proud breast cancer survivor.
Ethel leaves to cherish her precious memories seven daughters, Rhonda Renee of Danville, Virginia Lynn of Centraila, Wash., Jamesella Marie of Peoria, Sherri Tonya and Chavala Danette of Indianapolis, Laurna Jeannee (Duna) of Deland, Fla., and Lavonya Chanee of Beloit, Wis.
One son, Darrin Lamont; and two sisters, Virginia Adkins and Mary Parker, preceded her in death.
Sixteen grandchildren, Erik, Jermaine, Awine (Shawanda), Kenny (Chunti), James, Shataia, Abrion, Darrin, Jeremy, Justin, Stevontae, Stephon, Aja, Sydney, LaDavion and Jasman.
Thirty-three great-grandchildren and seven great-great-grandchildren. Four special nieces, Brenda Randle, Tyra Parker, Gail Moore and Ramona Young. One sister-in-law, Birdia Cleave, and three special friends, Shirley Gibson, Annie Glover and Mary Seyfert.
Ethel had a favorite Biblical scripture that says, “I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith: Henceforth there is laid up for me a crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous judge, shall give me at that day: and not to me only, but unto all them also that love his appearing.” 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
Ethel was a strong and courageous woman, mother, grandmother, confidant and friend. Many shared their life ups and downs with her and valued her wisdom and advice. Her advice always ended with the words, “Let Go and Let God.” Those who knew her loved and cherish her. Ethel will be gone from the body, but will remain present with the Lord, forever.
A homegoing celebration will commence at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at New Life Church of Faith, 1419 N. Bomwan Ave., Danville. Eulogist: Pastor Courtney Watson. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow in Sanhill Memorial Park. A public viewing will be held on Sunday, Oct. 17, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville. Masks are required.
Condolences can be sent to www.leekandsonsfuneralhome.com
Leek & Sons Funeral Home incharge of arrangements.