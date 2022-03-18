Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thundershowers following a period of rain early. High 59F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers with a possible thunderstorm in the evening, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. Low 39F. S winds shifting to NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%.