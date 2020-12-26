CHAMPAIGN — Mrs. Ether Huffman was born on April 2, 1927, to Will and Nishie Allen-Pirtle, in Bolivar, Tenn. She was the sixth of eight children born to this union. She accepted Christ in her life at an early age and was raised in a Christian household in Dyersburg, Tenn., with her loving family.
Ether departed this life peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, surrounded by her loving family, at the age of 93.
Celebration of life honoring Ether Huffman: A public visitation will be from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 28, at Walker Funeral Service & Chapel, 704 N. Fourth St., Champaign, IL 61820. Masks are required.