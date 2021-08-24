DANVILLE — It is with many heavy hearts that we share the passing of Etta Jane Gallo of Danville on Saturday (Aug. 21, 2021). Etta was surrounded by her family when she passed away peacefully at her home.
Etta was a caring and loving mother and a friend to everyone who needed help or support.
In 1951, she met William (Bill) Gallo, her high school sweetheart. They were married on June 20, 1959. Etta also graduated from the Washington Hospital School of Nursing in Washington, Pa., in 1959. After Bill’s graduation from Indiana University, Bill and Etta left their families in Pennsylvania and moved to Marion, Ind., to start the next chapter in their lives.
By 1968, they packed up three children, with one on the way — Judie (Randy) Ellis, Bill Jr. (Jan) and Louis (Kelly) and Joe (Jennifer) — and moved to Miami. With four children, Etta was her kids' biggest supporter, and at every sports event they participated in, she was always the one that could yell out louder than anyone else. You just knew your mom was in the stands.
Etta worked at various VA medical centers — Marion, Miami and Danville, in various head nurse positions — until she retired in 1994. At the VA, she met her very dear friends Betsy McKee and Patty Maul. The three of them loved to find new places to visit and shop.
Etta and Bill loved to travel and went as often as they could. They had several campers/motorhomes over the years. Whether they were camping or glamping, they were off to see new adventures, sometimes out West or to spend time whereever their son Louis and family were stationed.
Etta was a member of First Methodist Church in Bismarck. She was a very active member of the Women’s Club. She was the active president until her illness.
Etta was preceded in death by her parents, Sara Luzan and Edward Freeman.
She is survived by her sister, Erna Jo (Gary) Klein. She is survived by her husband, William. Together they have her daughter, Judie Ellis (Randy), and sons, Bill (Jan), Louis (Kelly) and Joe (Jennifer). Etta had eight grandchildren, Kimberly (Fox), Brad (Ellis), Billy Gallo, Sophia Gallo, Anthony Gallo, Joe Gallo, Samantha Gallo and Sydney Gallo; and six great-grandchildren, Nathan Fox, Estyn Ellis, Ava, Will and Carson Gallo and Leo Hodges; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Officiating will be Pastor Chris Quick. Burial will be in Sunset Memorial Park, Danville. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. the evening prior, Tuesday, Aug. 24, at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bismarck United Methodist Church. Please join Etta’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.