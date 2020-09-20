CHAMPAIGN — Eufemio (Fem) B. Talavera, 92, of Champaign passed away at 8:30 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 17, 2020) at home.
Fem was born Sept. 16, 1928, in Mojon Malolos Bulacan, Philippines, to Timoteo and Felisa Talavera. He married Benita Canlas in 1951 in the Philippines. She passed away. He married Rosita Benitez on June 17, 1985, in the Philippines. She survives.
Also surviving are two daughters, Lucia (Luz) Talavera of Las Vegas and Elizabeth (Lisa) Wilkins of Champaign; three sisters, Librada Abanero of Kenosha, Wis., and Eugenia Aurora Talavera and Felisa Talavera, both of Champaign; his youngest brother, Stephen Talavera of Houston; four grandchildren, Lowell Dizon, Christian Dizon, Clarissa Dizon and U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Rajkaran (R.K.) Singh; and two great-grandchildren, Lauren Dizon and Alexys Dizon.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Cecilia Singh; a brother, Sotero Talavera; and three sisters, Josefa Nicdao, Epifania Flores and Andrea Cortez.
Fem was a civilian employee of Clark Air Force Base in the Philippines for 31 years as a budget analyst and also was employed as a department head for 20 years with Wesley-Jessen, which merged with Schering-Plough, which itself later merged with Merck & Co.
He enjoyed reading books, loved politics and sports, and as a hobby, he loved putting together the family tree. He looked forward to family get-togethers and Friday afternoons playing Chinese checkers (mahjong) with friends.
Visitation will be on Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at Heath & Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N. Elm St., C, with family viewing from 4 to 5 p.m. and public viewing from 5 to 7 p.m.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, C. Msgr. Stanley Deptula will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Mary Cemetery, Champaign.
Wearing of masks will be required at the funeral home and the church.
