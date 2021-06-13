PHILO — Eugene J. Adams, 92, of Philo, formerly of Fisher and Rantoul, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Eugene was born Oct 16, 1928, in DeWitt, son of Oley Adams and Rose (Mangold) Adams. He married Velta Ramona May on July 29, 1949, in Farmer City, who preceded him in death in 2013.
Surviving are five sons, David (Sandy) Adams of Libby, Mont., Thomas (Pamela) Adams of Hot Springs, S.D., John (Linda) Adams of Maryville, Tenn., James (Debra) Adams of Martinsville, Ind., and William Adams of Homer; four daughters, Deborah Adams of Philo, Julia (Kenny) Rolson of Philo, Angela (Joel) Martin of Green Cove Springs, Fla., and RoseMary (Jadon) Evans of Pekin; one sister; 31 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, four brothers, three sisters, four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Eugene, fondly known as Gene, was a hardworking, fun-loving man who was completely devoted to his family. His longing to be reunited with his lifelong love, "Monie," is complete.
Private services will be held. Arrangements are being handled by Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Smile Train.