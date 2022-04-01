CHAMPAIGN — Eugene W. Bullerman, 97, died at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday (March 30, 2022) at home in Champaign.
There will be a graveside funeral service at 2 p.m. Monday, April 4, at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign.
Eugene was born on June 7, 1924, in Oak Park, a son of Walter and Alma (Hass) Bullerman. He grew up in Windsor and graduated from Windsor High Scool in 1942. Eugene married Betty J. Bullerman on May 28, 1957, in Angola, Ind., and she preceded him in death on Feb. 28, 1993.
Survivors include his son, Gary (Rita) Bullerman; stepdaughter, Carol Eggenberger; three grandchildren; three stepgrandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by one brother and one sister.
Eugene served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII and was stationed in Iceland. Mr. Bullerman was a union barber by trade and owned his own business on the UI campus for many years. He enjoyed fishing, golfing and pets.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.