DANVILLE — Eugene Fritsch, 91, of Danville died at 9:38 a.m. Tuesday (Feb. 18, 2020) at Colonial Manor in Danville. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Kruger Coan Pape Funeral Home & Crematory, 10 E. Williams St., Danville.