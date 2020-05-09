ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Eugene A. Mechtly, 89, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020, at St. Joseph's Hospital, St. Charles, Mo. A private service for the Army veteran will be held at a later date.
Eugene was born on Feb. 14, 1931, in Red Lion, Pa., a son of Ivan Royer Mechtly and May Green Mechtly.
He was preceded in death by his son, Gregory A. Mechtly. He is survived by his son, Robert (Christine) T. Mechtly of St. Charles, Mo., and his daughter, Deborah L. LeVeck of Sitka, Alaska. Also surviving are his two grandchildren, William Mechtly of Gulfport, Miss., and Grace Mechtly of St. Charles, Mo. He also leaves a brother, Ivan R. Mechtly of New Oxford, Pa.; and several nephews, a niece and their families.
Eugene received his bachelor's degree from Western Maryland College and his doctorate from Penn State. He was extremely proud of his work at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration in Huntsville, Ala. In addition, he spent many years teaching electrical engineering at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign.
Eugene enjoyed traveling to the annual family reunion in Coalport, Pa., to visit with family and friends. Eugene spent his later years living in St. Charles, Mo., near his son and grandchildren.