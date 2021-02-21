LODA — Eugene W. Merkle, July 19, 1929 — Feb. 19, 2021.
Eugene W. Merkle of Loda, formerly of Danforth, was born in Kankakee, to William C. Merkle and Emma E. Siemons Merkle.
He attended the Merkle one-room country school through March of fifth grade. Then he attended the Kern one-room country school through eighth grade. Both schools were in Danforth Township.
He graduated from Gilman High School in 1947 then worked one year before attending college. Several people had told him if he waited to go to college, he would never get there, but his determination prevailed. He graduated from the University of Illinois in 1952 earning a degree in agriculture economics with an emphasis in farm management.
On Jan. 27, 1951, he married the love of his life, Patricia M. Fordyce, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Gilman. They just celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in January of this year. She survives.
They lived and raised their family in Danforth until moving to Bayles Lake in Loda in 1997.
In 1952, they welcomed their firstborn, and Gene graduated from the University of Illinois.
Gene and Pat had 10 children, seven sons and three daughters, and life was full of adventure, hard work, determination, discipline, love and respect.
His wife and eight children survive him, David of Bourbonnais, Kevin of Champaign, Stuart (deceased), Gayle Merkle-Matt of Champaign, Ross (deceased), Lisa (Jim) Redenius of Gilman, John (Mindy) of Lombard, Mary (Bo) Merkle-Bargmann of Champaign, James (Julie) of Tinley Park and Robert (Kirsten) of Bloomington; and 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.
Gene’s early career involved working for a firm providing soil testing and farm management services. In 1960, with seven children and the eighth on the way, he started his own farm management service, insurance agency and real estate firm located in Gilman. He continued to serve his clients for over 60 years until his retirement in 2013.
He was a member of the the American Society of Professional Farm Managers and Rural Appraisers. He was also a member of the Illinois Association of Realtors, Illinois Independent Agents, The Rotary International, and was a Paul Harris fellow. He was a member of Immaculate Conception Church of Gilman and served on the Building Committee and Parish Council and was a third-degree Knights of Columbus. He was on the board of directors of the Bayles Lake Association for several years.
He truly enjoyed woodworking, lawn care and gardening. He also enjoyed stained glass and ceramics hobbies. He was loyal and faithful to each and every member of his family and would do anything for them. He was great to go to for helpful advice. He had an endless and tireless drive to get things done.
His peaceful passing at home leaves a huge void within his family.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Feb. 23, 5 to 8 p.m. at Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home, Gilman. Funeral services will be Feb. 24, 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Gilman. Father Marek Herbut will officiate. Burial will follow in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Gilman.
Memorials may be made to Iroquois Memorial Hospice or the donor’s choice.
Arrangements are by Knapp-Redenius Funeral Home,Gilman. Please share a memory of Eugene at knappfuneralhomes.com.