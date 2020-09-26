URBANA — Our beloved Eugene P. Heath was born Oct. 17, 1934, to the proud parents of the late Hudie and Eva Heath in Sunflower County, Miss.
Eugene was baptized at an early age and was a dedicated member of Pilgrim Missionary Baptist Church, where he served on the Security Ministry. He graduated from Gentry High School in 1955. He enlisted in the Air Force immediately after graduation in 1955. He later met Helen Ponds and was joined in holy matrimony.
Eugene retired from the Air Force after 21 years of service. He later opened and fully operated a grocery store in the Black community from 1975 to 1985.
Eugene departed this life on Monday (Sept. 21, 2020).
His life will forever be cherished in the lives of his wife, Pearlene Heath; five children, Effie Williams, Brenda J. Heath, Eugene Heath Jr., Michael Heath and Joseph Heath; three sisters, Ruby Davis, Shirley A. Dugan and Joyce Heath; one brother, Willie Heath; 12 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Eugene was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Helen Heath; and siblings, Geraldine McKinney, Jimmy McKinney, Violisteen McKinny and Otha L. Walker.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Owens Funeral Home, 101 N. Elm St., Champaign. There will be a visitation one hour prior to services. Burial will be held at Lincoln Memorial Gardens.
Condolences may be offered at owensfuneralhomes.com.