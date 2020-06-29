CHAMPAIGN — Eugene Bernard Tomlin, 86, passed away peacefully on Thursday (June 25, 2020) in El Paso, Texas. He was born in Marengo, Ill., on Aug. 27, 1933, a son of the late Buford Eugene and Lela Miller Tomlin.
Gene was a kind and gentle spirit who touched the lives of many. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Gene grew up on a dairy farm in northern Illinois.
He attended a one-room schoolhouse for most of his elementary school years. Gene proudly stated that he graduated first in his third-grade class due to the fact that he was the only third-grade student.
He graduated from Marengo High School and was the first in his family to attend college. He attended the University of Illinois, received an agriculture economics degree and was a member of the National Guard.
Gene was a proud lifelong Illini fan. He became a partner and eventually the full owner of IH French & Co., a grain merchandising and commodities firm. He loved the Champaign community and enjoyed spending time with his friends and his Wednesday night men’s group and was a longtime member of the Champaign Country Club.
Gene was a member of Windsor Road Christian Church and formerly served as an elder and deacon. He also led Bible Study Fellowship groups for many years in service to his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.
Gene is survived by his wife, Jeri Tomlin, and her children, Kathryn Moses (John), Lori Chaudhry and Chris Knowles. Gene and his first wife, JoAn, had four children. He is predeceased by his infant daughter, Jacqueline; first wife, JoAn; son, Michael; and his sister, Betty Huebsch. Surviving are his other two sons, Mark (Julie) and Bruce (Beth) Tomlin. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Ben, Anna, Becca (Michael), Kelsey, Will, Michael (Hannah), Sarah, Katherine, Megan, Sophie and Courtney. He was a wonderful grandfather (Popi and Grandpa) to his grandchildren and spent many good times with them at Lake Sara and on family vacations.
A family graveside service will be held on July 25, 2020. The family will receive friends at Windsor Road Christian Church on July 25, 2020, from 3 to 5 p.m.