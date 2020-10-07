DANVILLE — Eugene Robert Underwood was called to heaven the evening of Oct. 5, 2020 at the home he and his wife built, while she held him in her loving arms.
He was born Oct. 1, 1948, to Nina Caprio Underwood and Thomas Underwood, in Danville, at St. Elizabeth Hospital. He attended St. Paul and Bismarck Grade School and Bismarck High. He attended Danville Area Community College and graduated from the University of Illinois. He was a member of St. Joseph and then St. Paul’s Church. On Oct. 9, 1970, he married his sweetheart, Georgianna McMahon, who survives. She was his best friend for life.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father.
Surviving are their three wonderful sons, Eugene Robert Underwood II (better known as Buddy), Erik Scott Underwood (Christy) of Knoxville, Tenn., and Joshua Joseph Underwood (Liz) of St. Joseph; and three grandchildren, Gavin, Gracie and Charlee. Also surviving is his sister, Janice Smith (Ron) of Tucson, Ariz.; loyal friend, Larry Hicks; and dedicated dog, Roxie.
Gene began his working career at General Electric in the R&D Lab. He gained his construction background at Custom Concrete then went on to be a construction manager for Ridge Home. This encouraged him to open Creative Construction. He built commercial businesses across six states. He retired as the electrical inspector for the City of Danville in 2004.
For 17 years he was a 32nd-degree mason and was a member of the Gao Grotto in Danville. While master of the Potomac Lodge, he orchestrated the purchase of Pleasant View Church in Bismarck, and the name was changed from Potomac Lodge to Pleasant View Lodge.
His family was the most important thing in his life. There's nothing he would not do for them. They were what he lived for, and they gave him such happiness. He was so proud of his three sons who turned out very well. He enjoyed going to eat, taking rides, shooting guns, playing with the grandkids and spoiling Roxie. He met Georgianna every day for lunch for 37 years. They did everything together, and there will be a huge void in her life.
A celebration of life service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 9, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 3940 N. Vermilion St., Danville, IL 61834. Father Steven Loftus will officiate. Burial will be in Johnson Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday, Oct. 8, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home with masonic rites accorded at 5 p.m. prior to visitation.
It is kindly requested that those in attendance of the visitation or service wear a mask and practice social distancing.
Memorials may be made in Eugene’s memory to the Crohn’s Foundation or the American Heart Association. Please join Eugene’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.