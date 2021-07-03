CHAMPAIGN — Eugene Charles Young II, 53, formerly of Rossville (residing in Champaign/Urbana since the early 2000s), passed this world and walked the golden stairway to heaven on Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 6:45 p.m.
He was born the only child to Eugene Charles Young and Celia Finch Young on Jan. 18, 1968. He was the first great-great-grandson, great-grandson, grandson and nephew on both sides of the family.
Eugene was his parents' pride and joy. He was extremely family-oriented and loved his family with a passion like no other! He was always there when any family member needed him.
Eugene had a charismatic personality and had friends all the way back to childhood to friends all over the world. Eugene was an extremely hard worker and held many positions in all different areas of life. He did the typical teenage jobs, went on after high school graduation to be an extremely talented cosmetologist. He was highly in demand in that field and did haircuts like no other, many times making his own designs, and he won contests in that field nationwide and had trophies from every competition he entered.
Eugene then went on to college full time and held down a full-time job at the same time. He was an LPN, RN, BSN, with a master’s in hospital administration. He graduated at the top of his classes, was valedictorian and summa cum laude. He was also an adjunct professor at St. Francis College.
Eugene was also extremely talented in the world of art. He could free-hand paint most anything and was also an established jewelry maker. He made custom orders, including many pageants that sought him out to be their official jeweler.
Eugene was known for his sparkling personality, quick wit and the life of the party. He could light up a room just by walking into it.
Eugene was a devout Christian from childhood. He had the love of Jesus deep in his heart.
Eugene had a driving compassion for “paying it forward” to people less fortunate than himself. He volunteered at many places and had a special secret Santa he did. It was always anonymous. Gene did not look for praise or glory; he felt the need to give some families a Christmas that they would not have without presents and food he bought and delivered. His mother dearly loved helping him get everything ready and being his “elf,” helping plan, shop, wrap and sometimes deliver to the family/families he handpicked.
Eugene was a Pez collector for many years and well known and highly respected in the "Pez community." He was famous for helping new collectors build their collection out of his extra stock. He truly enjoyed going to Pez conventions. He was inducted into the Pez Hall of Fame.
Eugene was preceded in death by his beloved Yorkshire terrier and grandparents on both sides of the family.
He is survived by his parents; his uncles, John Young of Paris, Ill., (his father’s identical twin brother) and Bill Young and wife Lisa of Chrisman; and several cousins.
Eugene was laid to rest in Rossville Cemetery, with private graveside rights, with Pastor Dan Mikel officiating, and his parents who brought him into this world to see him laid to rest.
Eugene was adamant about no flowers being sent. He requested that those of you who would have sent flowers to please donate to his “Pay it Forward” account so his mother can carry on his passion of giving to others.
The family has entrusted Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, with his arrangements. Please join his family in sharing memories, photos and videos on his tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.