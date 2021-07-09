CHAMPAIGN — Eula Mae Hayden was born June 14, 1937, in Birmingham, Ala., to the late John Jackson and Celestia Joiner. She was one of 16 children.
On Friday, July 2, 2021, Eula fell asleep in death at home, surrounded by her loving family.
After graduating from The Parker High School in Birmingham, Eula made her way to Cleveland, Ohio. There, she took secretarial classes and eventually met a handsome man who would become her husband, Gordon “Rock” Hayden. After marrying, Eula became an Air Force wife and mother, traveling around the country and even across the sea to Germany. They later settled at Chanute Air Force Base in Rantoul.
Eula enjoyed working at Kraft Foods as a line operator for 25 years. After retirement, she spent time traveling to visit her brothers and sisters. Eula (aka “Ma”) was an avid walker and was always down to hit the road to find some good food. She loved sports! Sports of all kinds, especially basketball, football and tennis. She was always heard screaming at the TV. In Ma’s house, you had to know who Steph Curry was, or be prepared to be hit.
On March 30, 2003, Ma dedicated her life to God by becoming one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. She read and studied the Bible daily and loved to comment at the meetings. She met so many special friends through letter-writing each week and looked forward to any responses she would receive. She was a spiritual example to all around her.
Eula will be greatly missed by all who knew her. We all look forward to seeing her again in perfect health.
Eula leaves four children to cherish her memory, Denise Brown and Robin Hayden of Champaign, Valerie Hayden of Chicago and Traci (Keith) Gardner of Rantoul; five grandchildren, Delisha and Cameron Brown of Champaign, Ava and Jordan Hayden of Champaign and Talon Gardner of Rantoul; seven great-grandchildren; six brothers and sisters, Juanita Kent and Brenda Powell of Birmingham, Eloise (James) Wilmore of Wilmington, Del., Alfred (Claudette) Jackson of Tampa, Fla., Eugene (Letha) Jackson of New Jersey and Sam Jackson of Alabama; and a host of nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon “Rock” Hayden; four brothers; five sisters; and her much beloved and only son, Maurice Owens.
In order to honor her wishes, there will be no services. The family welcomes calls, cards, flowers, pictures and any memories you would like to share. Please send to haydenmem21@gmail.com or 1611 Sheffield Road, Champaign, IL 61821.
With heartfelt love and appreciation,
The Hayden-Brown family
Illiana Cremation Society is in charge of the arrangements. According to her wishes, cremation rites will be accorded. Condolences may be sent to the family on her everlasting memorial page at illianacremationsociety.com.