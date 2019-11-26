CHAMPAIGN — Eunice Mae Bright, 87, of Champaign passed away at 3:17 p.m., Nov. 21, 2019, at her residence.
Eunice was born on Aug. 17, 1935, in Decatur, the daughter of Ira and Ona Bell. She married Theron V. “Del” Bright on Dec. 3, 1952, in Decatur. He passed away Oct. 14, 2010.
Eunice is survived by her son, Brad Bright (Lisa) of Monticello; grandchildren, Katelyn, Aaron, Ryan, and Ethan. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters and two brothers.
Eunice was a homemaker.
Private family services will be held.
Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society.
Condolences may be shared with the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.