CHAMPAIGN — Eunice Dorothy Holste, 92, of Champaign passed away Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022.
She was born Nov. 23, 1929, in St. Louis to George and Dorothy (Buesking) Roth.
Beloved wife of 69 years to husband Donald Holste; loving mother to children Mark, Michael (Carole), Paul (Susan), Stephen (Diane) and Melissa Holste; proud grandmother to Kevin, Ryan, Christine, Alexandra, Nicholas, Kathryn and Rachel and seven great-grandchildren; sister to Jeanette (Roth) Boegl; dear cousin, aunt and friend to many.
Eunice was preceded in death by her husband, Donald; father and mother, George and Dorothy; sister, Jeanette; and son, Paul.
Eunice loved St. Louis and lived there with her parents for the first 21 years of her life, until she met Don, and were married on March 31, 1951. After their marriage, they lived in various cities, including Cleveland, Indianapolis and Valparaiso, Ind., until finally moving to Champaign in 1965. Eunice was a homemaker for her entire married life and took extreme pride in furnishing and maintaining their beautiful home in Champaign. During this time, she developed a passion for reading, traveling with Don, with Williamsburg, Va., being her favorite destination, visiting family, especially all the grandkids, and she really enjoyed antiquing. Eunice was an excellent cook and baker, and the grandkids always looked forward to enjoying her delicious meringue chocolate chip cookies. Her determination, sense of humor, being a loving mother and grandmother can serve as an inspiration for all, and her enjoyment of a good happy hour while watching Jeopardy can make everyone appreciate the small things in life.
Donations can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. A memorial service will be held at a later date.