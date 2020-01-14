MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Eunice E. Russell died at 4:45 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at The Pointe at Kirby Gate senior living residence.
A memorial service was held at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 11, at The Pointe in Memphis, Tenn. An interment ceremony will be held at the Mount Hope Mausoleum in Champaign at a later date.
Mrs. Russell was born in August 1922 in Decatur, the daughter of Hector Forrest Hedges and Mildred Ball Hedges. Eunice lived in Dallas, Texas, as a child and moved to Champaign during her teenage years. She graduated from Champaign Central High School in 1939 and Stephens College in 1941.
Eunice was introduced to Paul Oakley Russell at a social gathering at Chanute Air Force Base in 1942, and they were later married in Del Rio, Texas at the First Methodist Church on Feb. 11, 1944. Mr. Russell was born and raised in Bolivar, Tenn. The Russell family lived in Urbana-Champaign and Monticello following World War II.
Mrs. Russell was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Paul O. Russell, in May 2002.
She is survived by her three sons: Paul O. Russell Jr. (Donna Russell) of Harbor Springs, Mich., Randolph B. Russell of Champaign and Philip A. Russell of Yosemite Park, Calif. Also surviving Mrs. Russell are her three grandchildren: Andrew P. Russell (Megan Russell) of Vernon Hills, Kristina A. Barnes (Andrew Barnes) of Chicago and Forrest M. Russell of Nashville, Tenn. Mrs. Russell is also survived by two great-grandchildren: Elliana Russell and Emery Russell of Vernon Hills.
Later in life, Eunice served in administrative roles and retired from the Department of Children and Family Services of the state of Illinois. She was a member of the First Methodist Church of Champaign and the First Baptist Church of Savoy. Gifts and contributions should be directed to the First Baptist Church of Savoy.
Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, is assisting with arrangements (www.morganmemorialhome.com).