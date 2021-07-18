CHAMPAIGN — Beloved wife of the late Dmytro M. Shtohryn, Eustachia Shtohryn, 92, of Champaign passed away Thursday (July 15, 2021).
Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 1303 Lincolnshire Drive, Champaign. Funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Champaign. Arrangements are by Morgan Memorial Home.
Mrs. Shtohryn was born on April 1, 1929, in Tustoholovy, Ukraine, the daughter of Osyp and Ahafia Barwinsky. She married Dmytro Shtohryn on Sept. 3, 1955, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, and they shared 64 years together of wedded bliss.
She is survived by her son, Bohdar Oleh of Champaign; daughter, Liudoslava Vira of Phoenixville, Pa.; and brother Jaroslaw’s family in Winnipeg.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother and husband.
Mrs. Shtohryn studied biology at the University of Manitoba, specializing in microbiology. From 1952 to 1955, she was employed in the microbiology department in the Laboratory of the Winnipeg General Hospital; from 1955 to 1960, in the Department of Microbiology at the Provincial Laboratory of Canada in Ottawa; from 1962 to 1986, at Mercy Hospital in Urbana, in charge of the Microbiology Department of the laboratory from 1982 to 1986.
She was active in the PTA at Kenwood Public School in Champaign and the Women’s Cosmopolitan Club at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
Eustachia was devoted to her husband and children, always putting their needs before her own. She was an excellent cook and was happiest when preparing food for family and friends — she was a magnificent hostess of many dinner parties. She also hosted lavish cocktail receptions at their home for the participants of 25 conferences on Ukrainian subjects held at UIUC from 1982 until 2006.
The family would like to extend its deepest gratitude to the CNAs, nurses and staff of Reflections Memory Care and Transitions Hospice. Their compassion, patience and kindness were exemplary and a comfort to the family.
Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com. Memorials may be made to the Ukrainian Catholic Metropolitan Cathedral of Sts. Volodymyr & Olha, 115 McGregor St., Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, R2W 5J7.
VICHNAIA PAMIAT!