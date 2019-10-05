CHAMPAIGN — Eva Mae Caston, 81, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at home in Champaign.
She was born July 22, 1938, in Edwards, Miss., to Phil and Hennrietta (States) Caston.
Eva was an angel sent from heaven; a woman with a beautiful, remarkable soul who was loved by many and will be missed by many more. She was an amazing grandmother of four with a host of great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was a loving friend, sister and aunt whom we will all miss dearly.
Eva was preceded in death by her parents and son, Robert Lee Caston.
Eva enjoyed music, crossword puzzles and spending time with her family and friends. She will not be forgotten and will always be loved.
A celebration of life service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 7, 2019, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 710 N. Neil St., Champaign, IL 61820. Visitation will be held prior from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Please join Eva’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at sunsetfuneralhome.com.