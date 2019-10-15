MAHOMET — Eva M. Collins, 92, of Mahomet, formerly of LaCrosse, Ind., died Sunday (Oct. 13, 2019) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
Visitation will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 17, at New Beginnings Lutheran Church, 304 E. Dunbar St., Mahomet. Funeral services will begin at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the church with Pastor Allan Oman officiating. Burial will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct 18, at Oak Grove Cemetery, Lacrosse, Ind. Blair-Owens Funeral Home, Mahomet, is assisting the family with arrangements.
Eva was born Oct. 4, 1927, in Pekin, a daughter of William and Lena (Vance) Clark. She married Virgil D. Collins in Washington, D.C., on June 17, 1948. She was preceded in death by her husband, Virgil, on Feb. 22, 1979; her son, Virgil Collins II, in March 1995; one sister; and three brothers.
She is survived by her two daughters, Cheryl (Jim) Heinold and Marci (Stoney) Wireman and daughter-in-law, Sharon Collins, all of Mahomet; eight grandchildren, James (Shantille) Heinold, Jason (Jennifer) Heinold, Brian Heinold, Christy (Jason) Ishcomer, Aaron (Shannon) Collins, Ryan (Briana) Collins, Maci (Dustin) Campbell and Mandy (Cody Sheets) Wireman; 12 great-grandchildren plus one on the way; one great-great grandchild; and one brother, Clinton Clark of Pekin; along with numerous nieces and nephews throughout Indiana and Illinois.
Eva moved to Mahomet in 1989 to be close to her children and grandchildren. She became a member of New Beginnings Lutheran Church. Eva was very active in the lives of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, enjoying playing Scrabble with them on the frequent nights that she fixed dinner for them. She also loved babysitting for her grandchildren and enjoyed attending their sporting events. Many of her grandchildren's friends considered her their "Grandma," too. Eva was also a very important influence in the lives of her many nieces and nephews.
Eva's life represented the values that were important to her. Through her children and grandchildren, these values will continue to live on.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association Illinois Chapter, 8430 W. Bryn Mawr Ave. No. 800, Chicago, IL 60631.
