CLINTON — Eva Mae Plummer, 90, of Decatur, formerly of Clinton, died at 12:06 p.m. Friday (April 3, 2020) at Decatur Memorial Hospital. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Calvert Funeral Home, 201 S. Center St., Clinton.