DANVILLE — Eva Pegues, 58, of Danville died at 2:40 p.m. Monday, March 28, 2022, at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana. Funeral arrangements were incomplete at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.