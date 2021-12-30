Eva Shidlauski Dec 30, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Listen to this article Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save MATTOON — Eva Shidlauski of Mattoon, formerly of Monticello, died Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, at Harmony Center, Mattoon.No services will be held. Schilling Funeral Home, 1301 Charleston Ave., Mattoon, is in charge of arrangements. Purchase a commemorative reprintof this obituary Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Videos