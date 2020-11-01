URBANA — Eva Lydia Steger, 95, of Urbana passed away peacefully Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, in Urbana.
She was born Nov. 6, 1924 in Mackville, Ky., to the Rev. Elbert B. and Anna Frances Hensley.
Her early schooling took place largely in small Missouri towns the family found themselves in as a result of her father’s ministry positions. She graduated from Central Methodist College in Fayette, Mo., in 1947.
In 1948, while teaching high school music in Las Cruces, N.M., she met Jack Steger, a student at New Mexico A&M. They married in Denver in 1950 and would raise three children.
In 1951, Jack was called into active duty in the Air Force, retiring in 1971 with the rank lieutenant colonel. The family eventually settled in Urbana, where Jack worked for the University of Illinois.
The three great cornerstones of Eva’s life were family, music and church. She was a loving (but strict!) mother who always put family first, and those family members were always enlightened about the best way to live (whether asking for such advice or not).
She was a skilled musician and vocalist who taught, played and kept music as a constant companion in her family's life. Whether teaching students, appearing in a production or financially supporting musical endeavors, music was always a part of her.
Wherever they lived, Jack and Eva were active members of their church. She believed that “to whom much is given, much is required.” To that end, she was active in countless volunteer activities and supported many local and worldwide charities.
Eva was preceded in death by her husband, Jack, in 2007, and siblings Eugene and Pearl.
She is survived by her children, John Andrew (Evonne) Steger, Ann Elizabeth Chrenen and Susan Elaine Hayes. Grandchildren are Kelsey and Daniel Steger, Sara and Aaron (Jenny) Chrenen, and Shannon Hayes.
The family extends a heartfelt thank you to Clark-Lindsey Village staff and residents where Eva spent her life since 2007. Your kindness and thoughtfulness to her during that time was not unnoticed.
A private service will be held and limited to family members only. Memorials may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Urbana.