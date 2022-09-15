DANVILLE — On Monday (Sept. 12, 2022), Eva Suzanne Barnett-Adkins, 68, of Danville quietly and peacefully answered God’s call from her labor here on Earth.
Suzanne was born on April 5, 1954, to Rupert and Louise Barnett. She grew up in Danville, attended Danville public schools and graduated from Danville High School with the Class of 1972. Suzanne then attended Danville Junior College and graduated with an associate degree. After graduating, she began her 40-plus-year career at Hyster-Yale Group in Danville, where she started in the mailroom and worked her way up to the position of government parts coordinator, until her retirement in 2019.
Suzanne was united in holy matrimony to Virgil Dwight Adkins on June 3, 1989. From this union, Suzanne was blessed with two bonus children, Lisa and Courtney.
Suzanne was a lifetime member of Allen Chapel A.M.E. Church, where she gave her life to the Lord and served faithfully in various ministries, including the Steward Board, Usher Board, Culinary Committee, Finance Committee, Chapelaires Choir, Alpha and Omega Choir, treasurer and co-chair of the Lincoln-Douglas-King Banquet.
A tireless civil servant, Suzanne’s services included Black Unity, Blacks in Government, Senior Divas and, alongside her husband, owners of C&D Barbeque. Together, they served the community for over three decades.
Her hobbies included shopping, reading, singing, cooking, traveling, watching sports with her husband and caregiving. Family and friends meant everything to Suzanne, and she dedicated her life to helping others.
Suzanne was preceded in death by her parents, Rupert and Louise Barnett, and aunt, Callie Evans.
She leaves to cherish her memory her devoted husband, Virgil Dwight Adkins; a daughter, Lisa (Andre) Mandeldove of Lilburn, Ga.; a son, Courtney (LaTonya) Phillips of Fresno, Texas; a sister, Iris (Joe) Williams Jr. of Danville; seven grandchildren, Jonathan Mandeldove of Elizabeth City, N.C., Dionte Mandeldove of Chicago, Marissa Mandeldove of Lilburn, Ga., Andre Mandeldove of Austin, Texas, Courtney and Courmoira Phillips of Champaign and J’Lynn Phillips of Houston; two nieces, Yvonne (Derek) Baxter of Forest Park and Shelley (Darryl) Goodwin of Olympia Fields; two great-nieces, Morgan Williams of Miami and Kyndell Goodwin of Olympia Fields; her beloved cousins Keith, Kenda, Kerra and Kyle Harper; cousin, Doris Bigham of Phoenix; second family, the Colliers; a host of relatives and very special friends; and her loyal dog, LeBron.
A homegoing celebration will commence at noon Saturday, Sept. 17, at Allen Chapel AME Church, 503 N. Jackson St., Danville. Eulogist will be the Rev. Dr. C. Calvin Rice. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Spring Hill Cemetery. Public viewing will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Leek & Sons Funeral Home, 304 E. Williams St., Danville.
Condolences can be offered at leekandsonsfuneralhome.com.