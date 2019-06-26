Evan Drew Coobs passed away Monday (June 24, 2019) in Champaign. He was 55 years old.
Evan was born Nov. 11, 1963, in Oelwein, Iowa, the son of Edward W. Coobs and Doris A. (Rodenberg) Coobs. He graduated from Central High School in Elkader, Iowa, (1982), the University of Iowa College of Business (accounting) and the University of Iowa College of Law (1989).
He was married to Karen Marie (McGann) Coobs in Peoria on July 4, 1987. He is survived by Karen and their children, Evan Drew (Marie) Coobs II, Abigail Marie (Kale) Brinkoetter and Katherine Anne (Jacob) Chesnut; grandchildren, Kayla Jo Coobs and Evan Drew Coobs III; siblings, Earl Coobs, Donna Strange, Eric Coobs and Cory Coobs; and numerous aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Evan was a practicing attorney for 30 years and a shareholder of Meyer Capel law firm, where he worked as a business and transactional attorney. Prior to joining Meyer Capel in 1996, Evan was in private practice in Minnesota and an in-house attorney in Champaign.
Evan believed first and foremost in the importance of family and was a devoted husband and father. His wife and children were his constant pride and joy. He was also a fun-loving person who looked for the humor in people and situations. His laughter filled the room, and his personality was larger than life. Evan was a very generous man who was always available and willing to help his family and friends. Everyone felt comfortable and happier just by being around him.
A visitation will be held Sunday, June 30, from 3 to 6 p.m. at Morgan Memorial Home, Savoy, and a funeral Mass will be held Monday, July 1, at 10 a.m. at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, Champaign. Father Lee Brokaw will officiate. Burial will immediately follow in Saint Mary’s Cemetery, Champaign.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Lodge of Saint Louis or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Condolences may be offered at morganmemorialhome.com.