BARTLETT, Tenn. — Evelyn Anderson was born May 30, 1930, in Carmel, Ind., to parents Armon and Vera Dawson. She died at age 89 on Wednesday (March 11, 2020).
She graduated from Carmel High School and from Indiana University with a degree in piano/music. She married her first husband, Robert L. Hardin, and were together in Danville and Champaign until his death in 1994.
She formerly worked at the YWCA, served as a substitute teacher and worked at Gates Bridal Shop in Champaign until her retirement. She was a longtime member of Grace Baptist Church, Mahomet, where she also acted as pianist and one-time choir director. She also was a member of Brunswick Baptist Church in Brunswick, Tenn. She married Richard Anderson of Bartlett, Tenn., in 2002.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Armon and Vera Dawson; first husband, Robert L. Hardin; and twin infant daughters, Janet and Laurie Hardin.
She is survived by her second husband, Richard Anderson; sisters, Lilian Ashby of Westfield, Ind., and Katherine Van Rheenan of Carmel, Ind.; daughter, Nancy Powley (Kyle) of Lincoln, Ill.; son, Jeff Hardin (Nancy) of Cordova, Tenn.; grandson, Jonathan Powley of Indianapolis, Ind.; grandson, Christopher Powley of Milwaukee, Wis.; granddaughter, Kelly Burns (Gage) of Southaven, Miss.; grandson, Robert Hardin of Cordova, Tenn.; as well as all the children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren of husband Richard Anderson whom she also treated as her own. Evelyn’s combined family includes six children, 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.
Family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, March 15, at Memphis Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens, 3700 N. Germantown Road, Bartlett, Tenn. Services will follow at 3 p.m. Burial will be at Prairieview Cemetery in Savoy on May 23.