WESTVILLE — Evelyn Chumas, 83, of Westville died Sunday (Nov. 10, 2019) at Hawthorn Inn, Danville. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville. Doug Knapp will officiate. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery, Georgetown. Visitation will be held from 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville. Sunset-Urbas Funeral Chapel, 414 S. State St., Westville is in charge of arrangements.