DANVILLE — Evelyn C. Cramer (“Memo”), 84, passed away on Sunday (July 19, 2020) at her daughter’s home, surrounded by loved ones.
She was born on Nov. 4, 1935, the daughter of James Leroy Covert and Mary Jane (Brown) Covert Eastwood in Danville. She married Kenneth Cramer on Aug. 4, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 20, 2016.
Evelyn is also preceded in death by both of her parents; brothers, Glen, Joe, and Russell Lee Covert; and sisters, Nathalia McCord and Sharon Thompson.
Evelyn leaves behind her son, Kendall E. Cramer; daughter, Julie Pichon; eight grandchildren, Veronica (Billie) Sasseen, Victoria (Rob) Crippin, Kerri (Andrew) Clausen, Kimberley (Matt) Malinowski, Kaleena Engelmann, Kendall Eugene Cramer, Minda (James Crippin) Pichon and Marissa Pichon; and 12 great-grandchildren, Austin, Robert, William, Kalyssa, Kamilla, Madalyn, Camdyn, Nolan, Deacon, Edith, Luke and Easton; and a special cousin, Marietta Hager.
Evelyn worked at Colonial Manor, General Electric and the VA Illiana Health Care System, and then went on to care for others working as a home health caregiver. She was a member of the Master Gardeners Club in Danville and the Audubon Society.
She enjoyed tending to her flower gardens and bird-watching. She loved taking early morning walks, drinking coffee and getting her hair done. She would regularly take her grandkids to Kickapoo State Park and the Dairy Barn. She was the best mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She will be greatly missed by her family.
The family would like to give a special thanks to Thia Carrigan and Summer Wilson for the wonderful care you gave Evelyn during her time in assisted living.
A celebration of life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020, at Sunset Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Oakwood, 105 E. South Main St., Oakwood, IL 61858. Officiating will be Pastor Patti Wise. Burial will be in Oak Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be held the evening prior on Thursday, July 23, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Please join Evelyn’s family in sharing memories, photos and videos on her tribute wall at www.sunsetfuneralhome.com.