MAHOMET — Evelyn Fulton of Mahomet, formerly of Clearwater, Fla., passed away quietly, peacefully and comfortably Monday morning (June 13, 2022) at 11:30 a.m. She was holding the hands of her son, Todd, and his wife, Vickie.
In October 2016, it became neccessary, due to health concerns, for Evelyn to leave her home in Clearwater and move in with her son, Todd, and his wife, Vickie, in Mahomet. She stayed with them until October 2020, at which time she moved to Bridle Brook Assisted Living, Mahomet, just moments from her son's home. She enjoyed living with those she shared a generation and florished. However, on June 7, it was neccessary for her to be admitted to the hospital. As her condition declined, hospice care was initiated, comfort measures maintained, and she passed peacefully.
Special thanks to the Carle Hospice nursing staff, chaplain staff, hospital staff and Nurse Honor Guard.
Evelyn was a retired registered nurse and proudly took care of her husband, Wayne Fulton, while they lived in Clearwater. He passed away peacefully on Oct. 5, 2011. He was a USMC WWII survivor and was buried with full honors.
Evelyn and Wayne had six children, Tim, Tom, Ted, Tamara, Todd and Talea; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Wayne was interned in the Memorial Gardens on the property of First Baptist Church of Indian Rocks, Fla. Following cremation, Evelyn will join him.
Evelyn asked for privacy and wishes friends and family to rejoice in knowing she has joined her husband in God's kingdom.
Evelyn Fulton, we officially release you of your nursing duties. — the Nurse Honor Guard