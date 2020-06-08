MONTICELLO — Evelyn Rebecca Heacock, 100, of Monticello passed away at 5:30 a.m. Sunday (June 7, 2020) at the Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Evelyn was born on Feb. 10, 1920, in Seymour, the daughter of Eugene Samuel and Jennie M. (Rodgers) Bell. She married H.W. “Bill” Heacock on Nov. 6, 1937, in Covington, Ind. He passed away Oct. 4, 1977.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Max Heacock (Gail) of Monticello; daughter, Rebecca Sue Baker of Carterville; daughter-in-law, Lynne Heacock of Dixon; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and six great-great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son, Rex Heacock; and one brother and two sisters.
Evelyn retired from H.W. Heacock Inc. as a corporate officer and was a proofreader for the UI Press and Colwell Printing. She was a member of the Monticello United Methodist Church. She graduated from Champaign High School in 1937 and attended the University of Illinois.
A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the Monticello Township Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the Piatt County Nursing Home.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.