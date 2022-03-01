CHAMPAIGN — Evelyn Lois (Richmond) Huber of Champaign left this earthly life on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022.
She was born in Litchfield, Neb., on Oct. 13, 1923, to Fred and Lois (Iseman) Richmond, and the family later moved to Illinois. In 1945, she married Harold Dean Huber in Knoxville, and they lived in Tulsa, Okla.; Champaign, Kirkwood and Canton; and Forrest City, Ark., where they later retired. After Harold’s death in 2001, she returned to Champaign to be near family.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold, of 56 years; brothers, Virgil Richmond of Oquawka and Lawrence Richmond of Exline, Iowa; niece, Sharon (Richmond) Hill; and nephews, Neal Richmond and Ronald Richmond.
Evelyn is survived by her beloved children, Janet Huber (Urbana) and Stanley (and Anne Towery) Huber (Los Gatos, Calif.); grandsons, Benjamin Huber (Washington, D.C.) and Jesse (and Allie Floreth) Huber; brother, John (and Vonna) Richmond; and several cousins, nephews and nieces and many special, dear friends.
She was a lifelong member, ordained elder, faithful participant and choir member in the Presbyterian Church, and for the last 19 years, a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church in Champaign. She was also a 58-year member of the PEO international educational organization in Illinois chapters T, BZ and MM, in Arkansas chapters BF and CZ and was Arkansas state president in 1992.
Early in her career, Evelyn worked for Herman Nelson Corporation (Moline), Bethlehem Supply Company (Tulsa), Bailey & Himes Sporting Goods (Champaign) and secretary to the director of the Graduate Institute of Labor and Industrial Relations at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. Later, she worked as secretary to the president of Community Bank & Trust and in the State Farm Insurance office of Howard Taylor, both in Canton. Evelyn also served as a leader in her children’s Cub Scouts, Girl Scouts and Campfire groups, and for several years, she tutored in an adult literacy program.
Evelyn and Harold loved to travel, and from the time Stan and Janet were old enough, the four of them traveled much of the continental United States and many Canada provinces by car during school breaks. Later, Evelyn and Harold traveled to Hawaii to attend the 50th anniversary of the Pearl Harbor Survivor’s Association. Their last trip together was an extensive rail trip through Europe for their 50th wedding anniversary — a gift from their children.
Always, Evelyn’s faith, family and friends remained the highest priority in her full and happy life.
The family will hold a memorial service at Westminster Presbyterian Church, Champaign, at a later date to be announced to allow out-of-state family and friends who are able the ability to make travel arrangements. Evelyn’s ashes will be interred beside those of Harold at a private family graveside service at Oak Lawn Memorial Gardens, Galesburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1700 Crescent Drive, Champaign, IL 61821. Illiana Cremation Society is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be shared with the family at illianacremationsociety.com.