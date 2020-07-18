FISHER — Evelyn J. Ingold, 88, of Fisher peacefully passed away at 10:15 a.m. Tuesday July 14, 2020, at the Gibson Area Hospital Annex in Gibson City where she lived for the past five years.
A private graveside service will be held at East Bend Cemetery in Fisher. Rosenbaum Funeral Home in Gibson City is assisting the family with the arrangements.
Evelyn was born Feb. 21, 1932, in Hopedale, a daughter of Elmer and Amanda Sutter Springer. She married Leroy Ingold on March 30, 1951, in Hopedale. He passed away Sept. 8, 2003. They were married for 52 years.
Surviving are her children, Michael (Liz) Ingold of New Holland, Pa., Linda (Jerry) Albrecht of Gibson City and Mark (Beth) Ingold of Fisher; nine grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; her brother, Arlis (Linda) Springer of Delavan; and her sister, Mary Ann (Harold) Heiser of Champaign.
She was preceded in death by her parents, infant son Robert, a granddaughter, a great-grandson, two brothers and one sister.
Evelyn was a member of the East Bend Mennonite Church in Fisher. She was the head cook at Paxton High School for many years and also was a proud farmer's wife. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, cooking and baking.
