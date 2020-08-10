THOMASBORO — Evelyn V. King, 81, of Thomasboro, formerly of Cedar, Mich., passed away Wednesday (Aug. 5, 2020) at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.
She was born Jan. 21, 1939, in Grand Rapids, Mich., a daughter of Edward and Ruth (White) Mikses.
She is survived by three sons, Ed “Cedar” (Andi Marietta) King of Champaign, Bill King of Vellejo, Calif., and Bob (Rochelle Lively) King of Rantoul; 10 grandchildren, Kelsie Vaughn, Evan Reilly King, Sean Smiley, Brian Crandall, David King, Tara Miller, Ashley Messina, Robert King, Holden King and Christian King; and two great-grandchildren.
Also surviving are her ex-husband, John King of Rantoul; and two sisters, Dorothy Schettick of Colorado and Pat Davis Lass of California.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother.
Lynn was a computer operator at Caradco/Jeldwyn for over 30 years. She loved her family and was happy to include them in her life.
No public services will be held. Lux Memorial Chapel, Rantoul, is handling the arrangements.