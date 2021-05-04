TILTON — Evelyn L. Simpkins, 93, of Tilton passed away at 11:20 a.m. on Sunday, May 2, 2021, at Pleasant Meadows Senior Living, Chrisman.
Evelyn was born July 16, 1927, in Catlin, to Roy and Nellie Pate Holman. She married Harry Simpkins on Dec. 14, 1946, in Covington, Ind. He preceded her in death on Jan. 21, 2003.
Surviving are one son, Dennis (Velda) Simpkins of Tilton; special friends, Stephanie (Sean) Beker, Logan Beker, Cathy (the late Bruce) Huff and family, and George and Judy Wallis; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by one daughter, Cathy Gasper; four brothers; and three sisters.
Evelyn had attended the United Church of Tilton. She was an avid reader who enjoyed bunko, bingo, crocheting, quilting, making Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, and making pies and fudge. She was a member of the Farmers Chapel Church.
The family would like to extend at special thanks to the staff and the administrator for their care and attention to Evelyn at Pleasant Meadows.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, May 6, 2021, at Robison Chapel, Catlin, with the Rev. Lynette DeAtley officiating. Burial will be in Oakridge Cemetery, Catlin. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, May 5, 2021, at Robison Chapel, Catlin. Memorials may be made to the Pleasant Meadows Activity Department.
