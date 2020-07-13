CHAMPAIGN — Evelyn M. (Casey) Smith Earl, 96 of Cincinnati, Ohio, formerly Homer and Champaign, passed away at home on Sunday evening (July 12, 2020).
She was born to Orville F. and Ethel Lawson Smith on Nov. 18, 1923, in Parnell, Ill. She married Fred J Earl in Indiana on Dec. 26, 1939. He preceded her in death on Sept. 4, 2001. Evelyn was also preceded in death by her parents and her daughter, Wendy Kay Earl; two brothers, Orville (Bud) and Irvin Smith; two sisters, Alma Christians and Lillian Hoyt; and a grandson Ross Taylor Earl.
Evelyn leaves behind three sons; Richard (Karel Kuder Earl) of St. Joseph, Edward (Judy Paine Earl) of Cincinnati and James (Carol Earl) of Conover, N.C.
She also leaves two granddaughters, Jenna Hudson (Joel) of Hickory, N.C, and Angela Baker (Dan) of Champaign; two great-granddaughters; Brittany Nunnally (Mario) and Brooke Earl both of Urbana; 2 grandsons: Douglas Earl (Julie) of St. Joseph and Daniel Earl of Essex; 2 great grandsons; Nathan Baker of Michigan and Chase Earl of Charleston and 1 great-great granddaughter, Maddisson Nunnally of Urbana.
Evelyn enjoyed NASCAR and NFL, but most of all loved her family.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the organization of donors choice.
Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P.M. Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Heath and Vaughn Funeral Home, 201 N Elm St., Champaign. Graveside service will follow at Grandview Memorial Gardens, Champaign, at 2:00 P.M.