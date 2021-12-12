GIFFORD — Evelyn L. Paul, 92, of Gifford, formerly of Fruitland Park, Fla., passed away on the morning of Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, surrounded by family at Country Health Care and Rehab, Gifford.
She was born Aug. 27, 1929, on the family farm in Compromise Township, a daughter of John H. and Grace (Hinrichs) Franzen. She married William A. Paul Jr. on Nov. 12, 1950, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Flatville. He preceded her in death on Jan. 18, 1995.
She is survived by four sons, Mark (Tracy) Paul of Philo, Richard (Cara) Paul of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Tom (Nicole) Paul and Stan (Tammi) Paul, both of Champaign; two sisters, Bernice Loschen of Flatville and Lucille Ryan of Savoy; 12 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a brother and two sisters.
Evelyn graduated from Rantoul Township High School in 1947. She worked as an apprentice in a Rantoul beauty shop during World War II at age 16. She and her sister Bernice had polio in 1949, then were able to donate blood for the Salk vaccine.
She was an accomplished seamstress and worked Goldblatt's and J.C. Penney. She was able to return to beauty school when she was 48, then owned her own salon for a few years. She loved sports and was an avid St. Louis Cardinals fan.
Visitation will be held from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at Lux Memorial Chapel, 1551 E. Grove Ave., Rantoul. A funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Huls Cemetery, Gifford.
Memorials may be made to Country Health Care and Rehab.