MESA, Ariz. — Evelyn Ilene Ruhlman, daughter of Bernice and D. Earl Barnes, passed away June 2, 2021.
Evelyn loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed travel and over her lifetime was able to make trips to some of her favorite places, especially Hawaii. She was married young to Charles A. Goens, and they had three daughters together. Daughter Janet died in childhood. After Charles died in 1997, she married Richard Ruhlman, and they spent more than 20 years together.
Evelyn leaves behind her daughters, Gayle (Jerry) Asbury and Joyce (Harold) Thomas; granddaughters, G. Christina Nelson-Goens (Christopher Jansen) and Ericka (Jon) King; two great-grandsons; and one great-granddaughter.
Surviving are her sisters, Winona (Charlie) Parker, Wanda (Wayne) Yonce and Sheryl Knutson; and brothers, Donald (Donna) Barnes and Walter (Glenda) Barnes.
A family gathering is planned soon.