DANVILLE — Evelyn T. Stevens, 80, of Danville passed away at 12:58 a.m. Monday (July 15, 2019) at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, Danville.
Evelyn was born Dec. 25, 1938, in Grand Rapids, Mich., a daughter of Malcom and Illa (Brown) Stout. She married Harry Stevens in 1979 in Tilton. He preceded her in death in 2012.
She is survived by her sister, Charlene (Tack) Hickman of Potomac; sister-in-law, Sandy Stout of Cape Coral, Fla.; and 45 nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Vern Stout; and nephew, Scott Hickman.
Evelyn enjoyed crocheting and knitting. She was known for the afghans she would make. She also enjoyed fishing, collecting stuffed bears and saying “Hi" to everyone and giving them hugs.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019, at Blurton Funeral Home, Potomac, with Pastor Dan Mikel officiating. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of other expressions of sympathy, memorials may be made to Morningstar Ministries, 201 N. Chicago St., Rossville, IL 60963.
