MAHOMET — Evelyn F. Stromley of Mahomet and Urbana went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
She is survived by a son, Brian and wife Kelly; three grandkids, Karmen, Scott (Joanna) and Kyle and his special friend, Izzy; five great-grandkids, Daniel, Alyssa, William, Raylee and Vivian; and her beloved dog, Anna Rae.
Private services and burial will be held in Iowa. Renner-Wikoff Chapel and Creamatory, Urbana, is assiting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Champaign County Humane Society. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.