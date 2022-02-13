URBANA — Evelyn Wantland, 104, died Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in Urbana.
She was born in Suffolk, Va., the eldest child of Marion Kelly Kendrick and Mary Douglas (Causey) Kendrick.
She married John Rankin Kinney in 1939. She married Wayne Ward Wantland in 1964 in Oxford, Miss. He preceded her in death in 1970.
She was also preceded in death by her parents; sister, Elizabeth Woolford of Aylett, Va.; and brother, James C. Kendrick of Norfolk, Va.
She is survived by her daughter, Lois Kinney Dimmitt (Lawrence) of Topeka, Kan.; grandchildren, Cynthia Dimmitt (Charles Templin) of Chicago and Michael Dimmitt of Brooklyn, N.Y.; nieces, Mary Stanley and Jane Wortham, both of Richmond, Va.; and several nephews.
Evelyn attended Hollins College, the University of Chicago and the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign, where she earned a Ph.D. in mathematics. Evelyn taught mathematics at Ferrum Junior College, Kansas State University, the University of Mississippi and Illinois Wesleyan University.
Evelyn enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing bridge and scrabble and taking long walks in Meadowbrook Park in Urbana. She was a member of First United Methodist Church, Urbana.
The family would like to thank the staff of Clark Lindsey Village and Meeting Your Needs for their loving kindness and care provided to Evelyn.
Renner-Wikoff Chapel & Crematory, Urbana, are handling arrangements. Condolences may be offered at renner-wikoffchapel.com.