MONTICELLO — Evelyn Hughes Wells, 97, formerly of Champaign-Urbana, passed away peacefully on Monday (Jan. 4, 2021) at Piatt County Nursing Home, Monticello.
Evelyn was born March 7, 1923, in Winona, Minn.
She is survived by her daughters, Bonnie Boswell and Carol Ruthenberg, and husband, Richard. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Nicole Jackson and husband Gabriel (great-grandchildren Jordan, Silas and Joshua) and Noelle Ratliff and husband Matthew (great-grandchildren Austin Rose and Jack).
She was preceded in death by her husband, William E. Wells.
Condolences may be sent to the family at mackey-wrightfuneralhome.com.